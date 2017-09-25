|
The Bullet Club is currently trending on social media as they have staged an "invasion" outside of tonight's WWE RAW in Ontario, California. The group had an in-store signing at a local Hot Topic store in the same city earlier in the day.
|
Posted in:
WWE
The Bullet Club Members Outside of Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:51:51 PM
Below are photos of Cody Rhodes with Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam Page and Marty Scurll representing the group outside of the Citizens Business Bank Arena, the site of tonight's RAW:
