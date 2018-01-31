LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Balor Club Films (Photo), WWE - Drake Maverick Note, Tyson Kidd & Lana Train, Eva Marie
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 3:37:45 PM
- Below is another preview for tonight's Total Divas season finale, which is the 100th episode. This clip features Lana training in the ring with Tyson Kidd, which causes issues with Kidd's wife Natalya.



- Below is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring the HIIT Fat Burning workout:



- WWE did not mention how WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud) has worked for other promotions but they did note that he's dedicated his life & career to cruiserweight competition. They wrote the following on his debut:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan kicked off a new era for the Cruiserweight division by introducing Drake Maverick as WWE 205 Live’s new General Manager. After dedicating his life and career to Cruiserweight competition, Maverick announced his intention to help WWE 205 Live reach its true potential as the home for the most exciting competition in all of sports-entertainment. As a result, Maverick announced that a 16-man Cruiserweight Championship Tournament would begin immediately, and a new champion would crowned on The Grandest Stage of Them All – WrestleMania.


- It looks like The Balor Club is filming a new WWE Ride Along episode for the upcoming third season. Karl Anderson tweeted this photo with Luke Gallows and Finn Balor this week from New York:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

  • Ronda Rousey WWE Theme Song News, Zelina Vega Pays Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for Post-Rumble Episode Up Against Trump's SOTU Address

  • WrestleMania 35 Rumored Date & Location, Brock Lesnar Match for WWE Live Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Undertaker at Kane Campaign Event, Ric Flair - Bobby Roode Photo, Sheamus Trains

  • The Balor Club Films (Photo), WWE - Drake Maverick Note, Tyson Kidd & Lana Train, Eva Marie

  • Zack Ryder Reacts to Latest Loss, WWE Legend Gives Home Office Tour, SummerSlam Pre-sale

  • WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, Dixie Carter on Rockstar Spud - WWE, The Bella Twins

  • WWE 205 Live Stars Comment on New GM, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Flirt, SummerSlam Travel

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Sami Zayn Blames Fans for MMC Loss (Video), The Dudley Boyz

  • Full Drake Maverick Debut Video, Hideo Itami on Facing Roderick Strong, Gable & Benjamin, Finlay



    		•