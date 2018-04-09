The Authors of Pain Make WWE RAW Debuts Tonight (Photos, Video)

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, made their main roster debuts on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW from New Orleans. They answered a challenge from Heath Slater and Rhyno before winning a squash.WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering came to the ring with Akam and Rezar and was there at ringside during the match but they apparently fired him after it was over.As noted, other NXT call-ups on tonight's loaded RAW were No Way Jose and Ember Moon.Below are photos and videos of The Authors of Pain making their main roster debuts: