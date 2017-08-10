|
- Fans playing the new WWE TapMania mobile game can now collect SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for the X3 Affinity Boost. Xavier Woods makes the announcement in this new video:
|
WWE
Tessa Blanchard on Disney Refusing Magnum TA Entry, TapMania Update, SummerSlam Week
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 1:58:05 AM
- Toys R Us has announced WWE SummerSlam Week signings in and around New York City for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil, and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Superstars will meet with 200 customers on a first-come, first-served basis and will only sign WWE merchandise purchased that day at Toys R Us or autograph mats. They will not sign personal memorabilia. Full details, including dates and locations, can be found at this link.
WWE also announced SummerSlam Week signings for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Usos, Carmella and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Jinder will be appearing at a StubHub store while The Usos will be appearing at the Nets Team Store at Coney Island. Flair and Carmella will be appearing at Foot Locker locations. Full details on those signings can be found at this link.
- Mae Young Classic competitor Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter on Wednesday to vent about Disney not allowing her step-father, wrestling legend Magnum TA, into their theme park today because he uses a Segway to get around. Magnum was forced to retire from in-ring competition after wrecking his Porsche back in 1986. Tessa wrote the following on what happened:
