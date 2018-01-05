LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Terri Runnels on Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler's First TV Opponent, Rockstar Spud, RAW Mash-Up
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 5:20:08 PM
- As seen below, WWE posted the 1996 RAW intro with modern-day Superstars to promote the 25th Anniversary of WWE's flagship show:



- In another sign that Rockstar Spud will be signing with WWE soon, the latest episode of his "I'm With Spud" series on the Highspots Wrestling Network is billed as what may be the last episode. Below is a preview from the show, featuring guest Hornswoggle:



- As noted, Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler will make her WWE NXT in-ring debut on next Wednesday's episode. Her opponent will be Dakota Kai, who also competed in The Mae Young Classic. Kai made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by tournament winner Kairi Sane.

- Dana Brooke and former WWE star Terri Runnels had the following Twitter exchange in response to a tweet on Dana's new gimmick with Titus Worldwide being compared to Terri's Alexandra York gimmick in WCW. They wrote:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • James Ellsworth on How He Wants To Be Remembered, Rumor on Idea Vince McMahon Had, WWE Run

  • WWE Stars Appearing on Game Show, Nia Jax on Apollo Crews' Baggage, WWE Network - RAW 25

  • WWE NXT Photos from Center Stage, Heath Slater Stuck In Airplane Bathroom (Video), WWE Stock

  • Zack Ryder Gets Fired Up Over Tournament Match (Video), Naomi - Jimmy Uso Video, Women's Rumble

  • WWE NXT Superstars Return from Injuries, Who To Watch In 2018 (Video), Jerry Lawler

  • WWE 2K18 Patches Released, WWE Superstar to Campaign for Kane, Nia Jax - The Bella Twins

  • ROH Star Causes WWE Speculation, Jack Swagger Teases Announcement, WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Cesaro

  • Terri Runnels on Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler's First TV Opponent, Rockstar Spud, RAW Mash-Up

  • Baron Corbin Responds to Insult on Twitter, Fans on the Men's Royal Rumble, WWE DVD Trailer

  • Lana - Rusev Video, Fans on AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Chad Gable



    		•