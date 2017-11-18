





Ted DiBiase Sr. Reveals His Initial Reaction To His Son Leaving The WWE, Shares His Thoughts On Working With Virgil & More

Here are the highlights:



WWE Hall Of Famer, The "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr. was a recent guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast. During DiBiase Sr.'s interview with Sam, the two went over various topics including the WWE departure of Ted DiBiase Jr., his initial reaction to it and much more.

DiBiase Sr. On Working With Virgil & His Thoughts On Being Paired With Virgil:

"Well, actually, I can't claim Virgil because I didn't even know Virgil until they introduced me to him in the office, so I'm not sure who found Virgil, but they hired Virgil. I mean, he had the look and he had the guns and I guess that's about all I can say about that. Yeah, I mean, here's the thing about [Virgil]. He wasn't a bad guy. I mean, he showed up on time, he didn't smoke or drink or do drugs. I've been told that he likes to gamble, but other than that, but I did realize that [he] wasn't the smartest book on the shelf. No, not at all and what we could've done if Virgil had some really, really good or decent wrestling skills, we could have had a heck of a run, but that wasn't in the cards. When he told me: 'they're going to put Virgil with me, it's very brief, very very short,' but I think the idea was that they were trying to do a thing whereby he keeps saying, 'I'm not my dad,' but he keeps acting like me, right? And so, the first night Virgil is on TV with him, I'm watching the live show and it's over. Well, I live in the central timezone, so it's over at 10 o'clock my time. At 10:05, my phone rings and it's Teddy. He said: 'Dad, how did you put up with this idiot for as long as you did? He's driving me crazy.'"

Thoughts On His Son's Departure From WWE:

"I was proud of him. I mean, he called me before, just before and he said: 'Dad, I just wanted you to be aware of something' and he said, 'But before I tell you, the first thing you've got to promise me is you won't say those words.' I said: 'What words might that be?' 'I told you so' and so he told me, he said 'my contract's about up and they want me to re-sign' and he said, 'I'm not going to go back' and I said, 'really?' And he said, 'yeah.'He said, 'because basically, you're right.' Nobody works harder in that company than Vince himself and it's just going to be expected of you and he got that, he understood that, but that's also what he understood. He said: 'If I do that, it's not fair to my wife and it's not fair to my child' and I said: 'I won't say those words" and I said, 'But I'm glad you figured it out and I support you' and I know he bowed out gracefully and, I mean, if he wanted to go back, he probably could."