Posted in: WWE
Team RAW Wins Survivor Series, Women's Team Argues (Video), WWE Thanks Network Viewers
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 11:59:07 PM
- Below is video of the Team SmackDown women's team arguing backstage after their loss to Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series. As noted, Asuka was the Sole Survivor for Team RAW in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.



- Regarding the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, Team RAW ended up winning 4-3 - the men's team won, the women's team won, The Shield defeated The New Day and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles. Blue brand wins saw WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeat RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- WWE posted this video to thank fans for watching the WWE Network this year:




