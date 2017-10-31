|
SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight's show that he will be the Team Captain for the men's team at WWE Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.
|
Posted in: WWE
WWE
Team Captain Set for Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, Another Superstar Qualifies
By Marc Middleton
Oct 31, 2017 - 8:32:23 PM
SmackDown also saw Bobby Roode qualify for Team SmackDown by defeating Dolph Ziggler in tonight's opener, which was a 2 of 3 Falls Match.
Below is the updated card for the Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston:
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman and TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton and TBA
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair
