Posted in: WWE
Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 3:04:43 PM
- Below is a clip from last night's WWE 365 premiere with Kevin Owens talking about how he started to get back on track as "The Face of America" with the WWE United States Title win several months ago:



- There is no new content airing on the WWE Network this week. The WWE 365 premiere from Sunday night will air after tonight's RAW goes off the air and the "Flashback Friday" programming later this week will be more Thanksgiving-related content.

- Tamina Snuka tweeted the following today on facing off with Nia Jax at WWE Survivor Series last night, comparing the moment to other legendary showdowns in WWE history:




