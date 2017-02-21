LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tamina Snuka Back In Action (Photos), New "Table For 3" This Week, HBK Artwork
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:09:18 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:



- WWE Network will premiere a new "Table For 3" this coming Friday at 4:30am EST. The guests will be WWE Hall of Famers Stan Hansen, Bob Backlund and Larry Zbyszko. Below is the official synopsis:

"1970's Sports Entertainment Legends and WWE Hall of Famers Larry Zbyszko, Stan Hansen and Bob Backlund recall career highlights over dinner!"

- Tamina Snuka returned to the ring at weekend WWE live events in Canada, teaming with Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Below are a few photos from her return. She had been out of action since April 2016 with torn ligaments.







