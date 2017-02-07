LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Tajiri WWE Status Update, Trailer for WWE 2K17 PC Version, Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 9:02:50 PM
- WWE 2K17 is now available for the PC. Full details are at this link and below is the trailer:



- We noted before that Tajiri was backstage for this week's RAW and was expected to return to action soon. PWInsider confirms that he has been cleared to return. He's been out of action since mid-January. It will be interesting to see if he works tonight's 205 Live episode.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after beating up Roman Reigns on last night's RAW. As noted, Reigns vs. Braun is now official for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Matches Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Updated Card

  • Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Samoa Joe, Bill Goldberg and More

  • More on The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming for Movie on Paige's Family, Actress Revealed

  • Triple H on New Chinese WWE Recruits (Photo), John Cena's Rolls Royce (Video), The New Day

  • Update on Erick Rowan's WWE Status, RAW Top 10, Paige - Alberto Del Rio Video

  • WWE Hall of Famer Scouting Talents, The Patriots - WWE Title Note, Xavier Woods - Seth Rollins

  • Tajiri WWE Status Update, Trailer for WWE 2K17 PC Version, Braun Strowman

  • New Match Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

  • The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming Up for Movie on Paige and Her Family

  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's Status, Wrestlers on The Rock 'n' Roll Express In the WWE HOF




    		•