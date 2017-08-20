LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tag Titles Change Hands on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 7:01:44 PM
The Usos defeated The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.

The Usos are now five-time WWE Tag Team Champions and this is their second run with the blue brand titles. The New Day won the titles back at WWE Battleground in July.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:


































