Posted in: WWE
Tag Team Title Match Set For Monday Night Raw This Week
By The Doc
Jun 11, 2017 - 10:30:51 AM


WWE has announced via its official preview for RAW this week that the Hardys will be invoking their rematch clause. The synopsis reads:

“Just one week after losing the Raw Tag Team Championship in a brutal Steel Cage Match at WWE Extreme Rules, The Hardy Boyz invoke their rematch clause against new titleholders Cesaro & Sheamus this Monday night, live on Raw. Last Monday, The Celtic Warrior boasted that Matt & Jeff were 'sitting at home, licking their wounds — Jeff gluing in his false tooth — just dreaming about their rematch.' This Monday night, the dream becomes a reality much sooner than the champions likely anticipated.”

