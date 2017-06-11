

Tag Team Title Match Set For Monday Night Raw This Week

WWE has announced via its official preview for RAW this week that the Hardys will be invoking their rematch clause. The synopsis reads:



“Just one week after losing the Raw Tag Team Championship in a brutal Steel Cage Match at WWE Extreme Rules, The Hardy Boyz invoke their rematch clause against new titleholders Cesaro & Sheamus this Monday night, live on Raw. Last Monday, The Celtic Warrior boasted that Matt & Jeff were 'sitting at home, licking their wounds — Jeff gluing in his false tooth — just dreaming about their rematch.' This Monday night, the dream becomes a reality much sooner than the champions likely anticipated.”