Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain of SAnitY vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event during SummerSlam weekend. Eric Young and Nikki Cross will be at ringside for Dain & Wolfe while WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering will accompany Akam & Rezar to the ring.
Tag Team Title Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"
By Marc Middleton
Aug 2, 2017 - 8:54:23 PM
Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
