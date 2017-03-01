Posted in:
WWE
Tag Team Talks Drug Problems In India (Video), WWE Stars Read "Rules" Book (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 10:14:31 PM
- As noted, WWE Publishing released the new "WWE Book of Rules" this week. You can order it on Amazon
at this link. In the video below, The Miz, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and others take a look at the book:
- WWE stock was down 0.52% today, closing at $20.87 per share. Today's high was $21.36 and the low was $20.86.
- WWE NXT re-tweeted this video of cruiserweights The Bollywood Boyz speaking out against the drug use among youth in India:
