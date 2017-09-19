LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 7:21:18 PM


The Usos have decided to invoke their rematch clause from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for a match at the October WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Hell In a Cell takes place on October 8th from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the card going into tonight's blue brand show:

Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

