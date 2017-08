"Table For 3" Video for Tonight, Braun Strowman on His RAW Match with Roman Reigns, Stock

Make sure u get a good nights sleep I don't want no excuses when I'm standing over top of u!!! #LastManStanding #raw #ImNotFinishedWithYou — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 7, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a preview for tonight's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with Sean Waltman talking to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page:- WWE stock was up 0.10% today, closing at $21.01 per share. Today's high was $21.16 and the low was $20.74.- Braun Strowman tweeted the following last night on tonight's RAW Last Man Standing match with Roman Reigns:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here