Posted in: WWE
TV Weather Man Announced as Guest Ring Announcer for WrestleMania 33 Match
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 1:36:34 PM
John Cena appeared on NBC's "Today" show this morning and announced that weather man Al Roker will be the guest ring announcer for Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse for Sunday's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando.

Below is WWE's announcement:

John Cena reveals that Al Roker will be a guest ring announcer at WrestleMania

During a guest hosting appearance on NBC's "TODAY," John Cena surprised Al Roker with the opportunity to be the guest ring announcer for Cena & Nikki Bella's match against The Miz & Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania’s forecast is looking up!

Will Roker bring the thunder on the microphone at The Ultimate Thrill Ride? Find out this Sunday when The Showcase of the Immortals airs live on WWE Network!


