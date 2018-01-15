TJP on WWE Main Event, WWE United States Title Tournament Promo, Maria on Her RAW Return

|
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the semi-finals of the WWE United States Title tournament with Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley. The winners of these matches will do battle at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view to crown a new champion.
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 9:30:00 PM
WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Antonio, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins
* TJP vs. Mustafa Ali
- As noted, WWE confirmed on tonight's RAW that the following female Superstars will be returning for next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special episode: WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly. Maria, who is still listed on the SmackDown roster with husband Mike Kanellis, tweeted the following on her appearance:
