Posted in: WWE
TJP Reacts to Recent Rumor Regarding His Name Change
By The Doc
Jun 10, 2017 - 2:57:19 PM


According to Bryan Alvarez, the rumor behind the scenes is that TJ Perkins was forced to change his name to TJP because Vince McMahon hates the restaurant chain, Perkins, and did not want people to associate one of WWE's top cruiserweights with something he disliked so much.

Perkins responded on Twitter to the rumor, saying that it was not very complicated and that he just asked to be called TJP.


