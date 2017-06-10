

TJP Reacts to Recent Rumor Regarding His Name Change

Jun 10, 2017



According to Bryan Alvarez, the rumor behind the scenes is that TJ Perkins was forced to change his name to TJP because Vince McMahon hates the restaurant chain, Perkins, and did not want people to associate one of WWE's top cruiserweights with something he disliked so much.



Perkins responded on Twitter to the rumor, saying that it was not very complicated and that he just asked to be called TJP.





(Doc's Notes - I know this isn't particularly newsworthy, but I could not help but read this rumor and see Vince McMahon sitting in his office one day on his computer, browsing a site with a Perkins Restaurant ad, getting all riled up about it, realizing he had a wrestler on his roster named Perkins, and wasting a few hours getting ahold of the creative team to make the immediate name change. After all the similar rumors we have seen over the years regarding stuff like this with McMahon, it was just too amusing not to make you all aware of it)



