Posted in: WWE
Surprises In the WWE 205 Live Tournament?, John Cena Drives a Ferrari (Video), The Bar
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 2:40:34 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's Auto Geek series, courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena is left speechless after driving a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, which he compares to running out of the tunnel at WrestleMania.



- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick indicated on last night's RAW that there may be some surprises in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament, and possibly some talents from outside of WWE. As noted, the 16-man tournament will continue on tonight's episode with Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong and Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado. Last week's matches saw TJP defeat Tyler Bate and Cedric Alexander defeat Gran Metalik. It's also worth noting that Michael Cole acknowledged on RAW that Drake's former name in wrestling was Rockstar Spud.

- RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar tweeted the following on how they retained over Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns on last night's RAW:







