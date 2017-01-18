LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Summer Rae on the La Luchadora Reveal, Brie Bella In NYC This Week (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2017 - 9:29:22 PM
- Brie Bella was in New York City this week for a photo shoot with Fit Pregnancy magazine. She posted this video after landing in NYC yesterday:



- WWE stock was up 1.56% on Wednesday, closing at $19.59 per share. The high was $19.63 and the low was $19.09.

- Summer Rae tweeted the following on Tuesday after La Luchadora was revealed to be Mickie James during the Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss steel cage match for the SmackDown Women's Title. Summer was drafted to RAW last summer but has been out of action with an injury.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event

  • Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference

  • WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys

  • Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, More (Video)

  • WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions

  • Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)

  • Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend

  • Kurt Angle on Who He Wants as His WWE HOF Inductor, Recently Talking with Triple H, More

  • Zack Ryder Injury Note, Konnor Gets a Mask Made (Photo), WWE SmackDown Top 10




    		•