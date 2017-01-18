Posted in: WWE Summer Rae on the La Luchadora Reveal, Brie Bella In NYC This Week (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2017 - 9:29:22 PM
- Brie Bella was in New York City this week for a photo shoot with Fit Pregnancy magazine. She posted this video after landing in NYC yesterday:
- WWE stock was up 1.56% on Wednesday, closing at $19.59 per share. The high was $19.63 and the low was $19.09.
- Summer Rae tweeted the following on Tuesday after La Luchadora was revealed to be Mickie James during the Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss steel cage match for the SmackDown Women's Title. Summer was drafted to RAW last summer but has been out of action with an injury.