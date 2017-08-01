LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
SummerSlam Signing Raises Big Money, WWE RAW Top 10, Mae Young Classic "Bracketology"
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 3:38:50 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Pittsburgh:



- Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be hosting the "Bracketology" special for The Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air. The first four episodes of the tournament will then premiere on Monday, August 28th.

- Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that her SummerSlam meet & greet with Triple H has raised $32,000 for Connor's Cure. She tweeted:




