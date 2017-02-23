LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Student Brings "Kill List" to School, Family Says He Was Inspired By Chris Jericho's "The List"
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 8:22:03 PM
News 13 in Orlando reports that a middle school student in Poinciana, Florida brought a "kill list" to class earlier this week. The list was inspired by "The List" made famous by WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

The "kill list" reportedly included most of the kids on the school football team, saying he wanted to shoot them. The Sheriff's Office incident report noted that deputies contacted the family of the student who created the list and they claimed the boy got the idea from watching WWE and mimicking Jericho, who "keeps a list of people he dislikes."

The family said the boy had no intention of harming anyone but the incident led to parents keeping their kids out of school after the report came out. The school did not go into specifics about what happened or whether any disciplinary action was taken.

