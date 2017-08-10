LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Street Profits Debut on WWE NXT (Video), Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas, Contract Signing
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 2:39:03 AM
- "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their official WWE NXT TV debuts on this week's show with a win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). Below is video from the match:



- The NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" contract signing between Ember Moon and NXT Women's Champion Asuka did not air this week but it has been confirmed for next Wednesday's go-home show.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for Takeover. The match was made after Gargano made it clear during last night's episode that he wants a match at Takeover. Following Andrade's win over No Way Jose, a challenge was issued by his valet Zelina Vega, as seen below:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious with Shinsuke Nakamura Over Recent John Cena Match

  • New Details on Upcoming WWE Studios Movie with RAW Superstar, Photo from the Set

  • Next Week's WWE NXT, Danny Burch - Oney Lorcan News, The Street Profits Celebrate (Video)

  • Eric Young Returns to WWE NXT TV (Video), The Iconic Duo - Ruby Riot, NXT Tapings

  • Street Profits Debut on WWE NXT (Video), Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas, Contract Signing

  • John Cena Learns Dance Moves on Today (Video), Charlotte on Her Malfunction, Fans on Cash-Ins

  • Tessa Blanchard on Disney Refusing Magnum TA Entry, TapMania Update, SummerSlam Week

  • Alternate Footage of Brock Lesnar Crashing MizTV, Mojo Rawley WWE PC Clip, WWE Stock

  • Dakota Kai Talks Mae Classic (Video), Triple H Sends Custom Title to Team, RAW Live Event Matches

  • Nikki Bella Teases SummerSlam Appearance, Hideo Itami on Aleister Black, Ted DiBiase Sr.




    		•