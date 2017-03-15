LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Storyline Update on AJ Styles' WWE Status After SmackDown Angle
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 3:50:58 PM
As noted last night, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan "fired" AJ Styles after AJ's brutal attack to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane then closed the show by announcing that he will be wrestling AJ at WrestleMania 33.

We also noted how despite the AJ vs. Shane announcement, WWE was still running with the angle of Bryan firing AJ from the blue brand. In an update on that storyline, they have now moved AJ to the Alumni roster.

It's worth mentioning that WWE has not officially announced AJ vs. Shane as of this writing. Speculation is that Shane will re-hire AJ for the WrestleMania match.

