Stone Cold Steve Austin Goes In-Depth About Walking Out Of The WWE In 2002

Nov 17, 2017



"That was a year out of my life and because of the personality type that I am, had it not been for Jim Ross sending me a card in the mail, saying: 'hey, if you ever want to talk, I'm here' and I picked up my phone and we talked for two hours and he put me back in touch with Vince and me and Vince buried the hatchet. Had it not been for Jim Ross, I had already basically told the company to go f**k themselves without saying that. I was just not going to have anything to do with them. I had blinders on back in the day. I was all about selling tickets, it took being away from the business. It took me a long time just to be able to see what I did and now I get asked the legacy question or what I thought I meant to the business or where am I and I like to keep it... my new answer, the way I really feel about it, long story short, bottom line is I brought grey to a black and white world and the last bottom line is 'Stone Cold' sold tickets, that's it. I sold tickets and I was never a great wrestler, but I'm one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. So bottom line is, if people want to ask me where I fit, I just say: 'I sold tickets, a s**t pile of them.'" In 2002, Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out of the WWE after being asked to "do the job" for a soon to be, WWE Undisputed Champion, Brock Lesnar. While Austin was on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer explained everything regarding why he walked out.Here's what Austin had to say:"When I look back, I was running so hard and the level of intensity was so hot and I was just white-hot in the business and I made a knee-jerk reaction too. They wanted me to do a job in Atlanta, in a really non-publicized match with Brock and I thought that was real piss-poor business and it was. I've always been willing to do business, when it was time to do business, but that wasn't business. When you have a guy and I never blow smoke up my own ass, but when you have a guy like me that draws big money, you don't just job him out on a bulls**t Monday night TV. So I got to jazz up the language because that was something I was very passionate about and it really comes from my heart and my guts. That being said, I shouldn't have got on an airplane and taken my ball and went home as they said. But hindsight being 20/20, yeah, I should've [gone] to the arena. I should've talked to Vince and said, 'I'm not doing it,' but just stayed with the company. I would have handled the situation much differently today and it would've been great had I handled it differently back then. I lost a lot of money, they lost a lot of momentum. We all lost a lot of money and the crowd lost a part of the product that they loved to watch.""That was a year out of my life and because of the personality type that I am, had it not been for Jim Ross sending me a card in the mail, saying: 'hey, if you ever want to talk, I'm here' and I picked up my phone and we talked for two hours and he put me back in touch with Vince and me and Vince buried the hatchet. Had it not been for Jim Ross, I had already basically told the company to go f**k themselves without saying that. I was just not going to have anything to do with them. I had blinders on back in the day. I was all about selling tickets, it took being away from the business. It took me a long time just to be able to see what I did and now I get asked the legacy question or what I thought I meant to the business or where am I and I like to keep it... my new answer, the way I really feel about it, long story short, bottom line is I brought grey to a black and white world and the last bottom line is 'Stone Cold' sold tickets, that's it. I sold tickets and I was never a great wrestler, but I'm one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. So bottom line is, if people want to ask me where I fit, I just say: 'I sold tickets, a s**t pile of them.'"