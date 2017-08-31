LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Sting WWE Network Collection Video, WWE Files Trademark for The Rock, Dana Warrior
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 9:58:28 PM


- A new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be available this coming Monday. You can see the intro for "Sting: The Icon­ Defined" above and below is the synopsis:

Sit down with Sting for WWE Network's newest Collection. In an exclusive interview, “The Icon” himself looks back at a historic career and reflects on legendary rivals and memorable matches. A clash with Ric Flair put The Stinger on the map, the confidence to stand up to The nWo made him the franchise, and enshrinement into the WWE Hall of Fame made him an icon. Relive it all with this definitive look at the man called Sting.


- WWE filed to trademark The Rock's name back on August 24th. The trademark is for use with clothing.

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior has a new blog up on the WWE Community website at this link, discussing the various events she worked during SummerSlam Week in New York City. She ended the blog with the following:

SummerSlam Sunday was upon me, and I was still in full warrior girl mode! After the high-octane amping of another rocket-fueled NXT TakeOver, I was excited to see my Superstar pals in action. I sat on my bed reflecting on our marching orders, our pledged assignment within the ranks of WWE. I looked out the window at the Statue of Liberty in the distance and marveled at the city and all the people we were blessed to meet. I did a mental inventory of all the faces I had seen and all those GLORIOUS smiles I witnessed. There is something so satisfying in making another person smile. Looking out the window, I had to smile myself ...

I believe it is important to report back from the battlefield ...

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED ...

... always!





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Sting WWE Network Collection Video, WWE Files Trademark for The Rock, Dana Warrior

  • Inanna Sarkis Films at WWE PC (Video), Alternate Footage from RAW Battle Royal, WWE Stock

  • Latest Episode of "My First Job", Triple H at ESPN (Photos), Fans on the Women's Revolution

  • Possible 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Entrant, Update on Plans for the WWE UK Series

  • Backstage News on the John Cena - Roman Reigns Segment from This Week's RAW

  • WWE RAW Superstar Turns 40, Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar Promo, Jack Gallagher

  • Paige and Alberto El Patron Rent Rooms for Harvey Victims, Fans on Cena - Reigns, The Rock

  • Former WWE Star at the PC (Photo), Lana and Tamina on Their Ravishing Journey, WWE Pyro

  • Shelton Benjamin on His WWE Return, Alternate Footage from RAW Main Event, Scott Stanford

  • News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine



    		•