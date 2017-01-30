LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Steve Austin on Kevin Owens' Stunner at the Royal Rumble, Ric Flair Talks John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 3:11:42 PM
- In the Fallout video below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talks to Mike Rome from backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after John Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles to tie Flair's record as 16-time world champion. Flair says he's one of Cena's biggest fans as a person and a wrestler. Flair praises Cena for being a hard-worker and being the flagship talent of WWE. Flair says if someone was going to tie or break the record, he wanted it to be Cena. Flair goes on and says he couldn't be happier for Cena.



- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Twitter and knocked WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for the stunner he did during his win over Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is Austin's tweet with Owens' response:







