Steve Austin on Ivory and the WWE HOF, Natalya Does the Weather (Video), RAW Social Score

- Natalya appeared on FOX58 in Bakersfield, CA earlier today and did the weather with forecaster Aaron Perlman to promote tonight's SmackDown. Below is video from the segment:
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.361 million total interactions this week - 177,000 on Facebook, 990,000 on Instagram and 194,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.412 million interactions - 270,000 Facebook interactions, 959,000 Instagram interactions and 183,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.
- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tweeted the following on Ivory joining him in the Hall this year, indicating that he will be there in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 Week. Austin and Ivory shared the cover of Entertainment Weekly back in December 1999 for what was considered a big score for WWE. Austin wrote:
