LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Steve Austin Returns for WWE RAW 25 Segment with The McMahon Family (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 8:50:00 PM
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to TV on tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary show for the opening segment with Vince McMahon, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Austin hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Shane before ending the segment with a Stunner to Vince. Austin also celebrated with several beers.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment, which opened the show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:




























Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top Stars Appear for WWE RAW 25 Dark Segments at The Manhattan Center (Photos)

  • DX, The Dudleyz, Chris Jericho and Many More Return for RAW 25 (Videos, Photos)

  • The Undertaker Returns (Photos, Videos), Eric Bischoff RAW 25 Pre-show Video, WWE Main Event

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW 25 Episode (Photos, Videos)

  • Steve Austin Returns for WWE RAW 25 Segment with The McMahon Family (Video, Photos)

  • Bret Hart on Missing RAW, Luke Gallows Does The Fink Impersonation (Video), Drew Gulak

  • WWE RAW 25 Pre-show Video, The APA to Wrestle?, WWE Ride Along Preview, Mattel

  • The Peep Show on Tonight's WWE RAW, Bayley - Trish Stratus Video, Kelly Kelly - Paige

  • First Look at the Manhattan Center for Tonight, The Revival - Legends Teaser, Braun Strowman

  • WWE RAW 25 Manhattan Center Photo, Daniel Bryan & The Bella Twins, WWE Stock



    		•