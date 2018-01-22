Steve Austin Returns for WWE RAW 25 Segment with The McMahon Family (Video, Photos)

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to TV on tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary show for the opening segment with Vince McMahon, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.Austin hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Shane before ending the segment with a Stunner to Vince. Austin also celebrated with several beers.Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment, which opened the show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn: