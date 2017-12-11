LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Steve Austin Comments on RAW Match, Kurt Angle's Captain America Gear, Cedric Alexander
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 9:02:06 AM
- As noted, Cedric Alexander won a "Second Chance" Fatal 4 Way on this week's RAW to advance to next week's RAW for a #1 contenders match with Drew Gulak. The winner then will challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the following week on RAW. The Fatal 4 Way was made after Rich Swann vs. Gulak was nixed from RAW due to Swann being suspended indefinitely after a weekend arrest and domestic incident with his wife. In the Fallout video below, Cedric says Gulak beat him a long time ago but he's a new man and a new Cedric Alexander now. Cedric says he's on fire and it's his time to be at the top of the card now. He goes on and says he's going to be the man in the cruiserweight division this time around, not Enzo or Gulak or The Zo Train. Cedric says this is his time and he will be the next Cruiserweight Champion.



- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tweeted the following praise for this week's WWE Intercontinental Title match on RAW, which saw Roman Reigns retain over Cesaro:




- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle participated in a photoshoot backstage at RAW and wore his new Captain America gear, as seen in the photo below. Angle wrote:

Photo shoot today, sporting my new “Capt America” gear, and my @grappzofficial gloves. #AllAmerican #itstrue


Photo shoot today, sporting my new “Capt America” gear, and my @grappzofficial gloves. #AllAmerican #itstrue

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on




