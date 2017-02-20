LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Steve Austin Backstage for RAW (Photo), Skylar Astin - The New Day, Emma
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 12:59:09 AM
- Actor and singer Skylar Astin was backstage at last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. He appears in this Fallout video with WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day and helps them come up with a new jingle for Booty-O's cereal:



- Emma is featured in the latest issue of Oxygen Magazine in Australia, out now on newsstands. Emma is featured in an article that celebrates strong women.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock wasn't the only big name backstage for last night's RAW in Los Angeles as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was also in attendance, as seen in this photo with Charlotte:

🧀🧀🧀z'n @steveaustinbsr #Raw

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on




    		•