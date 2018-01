Announcing the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match was one of my all-time favorite moments in @WWE... And now I'm proud to share that I'll be joining the Announce team for this historic match this Sunday! #RumbleForAll #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ehovcuGCXG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 24, 2018

- WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reminiscing at The Manhattan Center during the RAW 25 event on Monday and talking about how he feels like he belongs in WWE. Triple H makes a special appearance during the interview.- WWE stock was up 0.42% today, closing at $33.49 per share. Today's high was $33.93 and the low was $33.33.- Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be joining the announce team for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match this Sunday in Philadelphia.