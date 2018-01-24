LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon to Join Announce Team for Women's Rumble, Scott Hall - RAW 25 Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 4:58:06 PM
- WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reminiscing at The Manhattan Center during the RAW 25 event on Monday and talking about how he feels like he belongs in WWE. Triple H makes a special appearance during the interview.



- WWE stock was up 0.42% today, closing at $33.49 per share. Today's high was $33.93 and the low was $33.33.

- Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be joining the announce team for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match this Sunday in Philadelphia. She tweeted:




