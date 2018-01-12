|
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the wildest Royal Rumble match showdowns:
Stephanie McMahon's "Midnight Workout", Wildest Royal Rumble Match Showdowns, Mason Ryan
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018 - 3:18:09 PM
- Former WWE Superstar Mason Ryan turns 36 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Shad Gaspard turns 37.
- Below are Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" videos with Joe DeFranco and Triple H:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
