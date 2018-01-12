LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon's "Midnight Workout", Wildest Royal Rumble Match Showdowns, Mason Ryan
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018 - 3:18:09 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the wildest Royal Rumble match showdowns:



- Former WWE Superstar Mason Ryan turns 36 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Shad Gaspard turns 37.

- Below are Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" videos with Joe DeFranco and Triple H:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Mixed Match Challenge - WWE Network News, Nia Jax & Bayley Train (Videos), Xavier Woods

  • WWE Confirms New Signing, Update on Matches for SmackDown, WWE Stars on MLB Show (Video)

  • Triple H on The Undertaker's Return & Longevity, Legends Appearing on RAW 25, More

  • What Airs After Monday's RAW, Update on War Machine Signing with WWE, Shayna Baszler

  • Paige on Her Status, Why Kairi Sane Hasn't Wrestled a Match, Matt Hardy - Vanguard 1

  • WWE Signs Pro Athlete, Female Talent Reports to the WWE PC, Roman Reigns - The Miz

  • Stephanie McMahon's "Midnight Workout", Wildest Royal Rumble Match Showdowns, Mason Ryan

  • Top RAW Star Misses Live Event, Paige VanZant on Possibly Wrestling for WWE, Dana Brooke - Nia Jax

  • Nia Jax on Which Former WWE Women's Champion She Wants to Face at RAW 25

  • Gabe Sapolsky Post-WWE Signing Statement, WWE Looks at The Balor Club, Nia Jax & Apollo Crews



    		•