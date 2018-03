Stephanie McMahon on WWE Women, Stu Hart's Birthday, WWE Top 10 Video

🙌🙌🙌 for the incredibly strong, courageous, and talented women of @WWE, who continue to steal the show every opportunity they get. #WomensEvolution #HereWeAre — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 4, 2018

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring female Superstars overpowering their male rivals:- Today would have been the 103rd birthday of the legendary Stu Hart.- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this weekend and praised the WWE women's divisions, as seen below in this tweet:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here