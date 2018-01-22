LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon on WWE Evolving, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch Video, WWE Stars on Wrestling Games
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 4:09:03 PM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel posted this video of WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Baron Corbin, Bayley and many others talking about their favorite WWE video games from the past 25 years:



- Forbes did an article on the 25th Anniversary of RAW and briefly spoke with Stephanie McMahon at this link. Stephanie commented on how RAW and the rest of WWE's programming will continue to evolve with new technology but how some things will stay the same. She said:

"We will continue our pop culture strategy integrating current influencers and celebrities and casting our Superstars outside of WWE. The athleticism will continue to evolve, and we'll continue to engage in as many ways as we can."

- Below is new video of Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn talking strategy as they prepare to face Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in Week 3 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Becky wants to see the old Sami come out for their match, the Sami that did things the right way, fought for what's right and overcame the odds. Sami goes on about how Becky needs to bring the real Becky out and they then try to enjoy a plate of hummus but can't even agree on that.




