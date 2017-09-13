LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon on Triple H - MYC, WCW Thunder - WWE Network, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Sep 13, 2017
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas:



- It looks like WCW Thunder will finally be added to the WWE Network later this month, according to PWInsider. Episodes of World Class Championship Wrestling are also being added this month. 18 WCCW episodes from 1985 and 1986 were added just this week.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on being proud of husband Triple H for his work with The Mae Young Classic:




