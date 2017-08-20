LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 2:28:26 PM
- The band Code Orange, which opened the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event with an on-stage performance, also performed Aleister Black's special entrance, along with the vocalist from Incendiary. You can see video from Black's entrance below:



- Cathy Kelley noted on Twitter that her post-Takeover interview with Triple H did not air due to technical issues inside the Barclays Center. Triple H also commented:




- Stephanie McMahon watched part of Takeover from ringside with Dana Warrior and a friend. She tweeted the following:




