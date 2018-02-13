|
|
|
|
A recent set of SEC filings by WWE has revealed various performance stock bonuses given to executives on February 8th, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn. Below is the list:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Other WWE Executives Receive Performance Stock Bonuses
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 11:07:02 AM
* Co-President Michelle D. Wilson - 42,770 (now has a total of 482,460)
* Co-President George A. Barrios - 42,349 (now has a total of 737,658)
* WWE Studios President Michael J. Luisi - 28,398 (now has a total of 97,774)
* Senior Advisor of Business Strategy Basil V. Devito Jr. - 13,002 (now has a total of 78,772)
* Secretary, Senior Vice President & General Counsel Blake Timothy Bilstad - 10,994 (now has a total of 25,540)
* Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, Chief Administrative Officer Mark Kowal - 8,358 (now has a total of 23,799)
* Executive Vice President of Consumer Products Casey Collins - 23,622 (now has a total of 67,835)
* Executive Vice President & Chief of Global Television Production Kevin Dunn - 52,062 (now has a total of 434,997)
* Chief Brand Officer Stephanie Levesque - 46,963 (now has a total of 166,484)
* Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque - 43,145 (now has a total of 164,485)
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More
|
|
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - US Open Challenge, Dolph Ziggler's Return, More
Ivory WWE Hall of Fame Video Package, Absolution on Their Win, The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match After RAW, Ronda Rousey's Brand, Dolph Ziggler - SmackDown
Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Other WWE Executives Receive Performance Stock Bonuses
Jason Jordan Update, The Miz on Being #1 In The Chamber, WWE MMC Fan Vote
WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event to Now Have 7 Participants, Updated Card
Ronda Rousey to Sign WWE Contract Live on Pay-Per-View
Video: Opening Segment for Tonight's WWE RAW Revealed
Sasha Banks and Bayley Hype RAW Match, WWE Superstars Game (Video), WWE Stock
Seth Rollins Confronts John Cena?, Sasha Banks Replacing Enzo Amore, WWE Contest