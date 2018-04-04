LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Training Video, The Miz on His Big Week, Tonight's WWE NXT
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2018 - 12:55:16 PM
- Below is new video of Stephanie McMahon training for her ring return at WrestleMania 34. She will team with husband Triple H to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle on Sunday in New Orleans.



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be the final show before "Takeover: New Orleans" and will feature the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The following matches have been announced:

* Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain
* Vanessa Borne vs. Kairi Sane
* Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak (may not air)
* Dusty Classic Finals: The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

- As noted, Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity last night by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. The Miz tweeted the following on his big week, which included the arrival of his first daughter with Maryse:




