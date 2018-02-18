





Stephanie McMahon Discusses The Possibility Of WWE Being Sold

Feb 18, 2018



Feb 18, 2018



"We've certainly thought about it. It would be foolish not to"



Stephanie also commented on her liking of WWE's business model to that of Disney.



"There was a time when it came across as seedy, kind of playing to barroom brawls. [Now] our lines of business are really more akin to Disney than they are to anything else."



With WWE's broadcasting rights up for renewal to keep Raw and Smackdown Live on USA and Vince McMahon focused on his partnership with Alpha Entertainment to relaunch the XFL, the chances of WWE being sold to these organizations are very high.

