Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Oct 11, 2017 - 11:46:20 AM
- WWE posted this video with John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and others recapping the trip to China last month for their first-ever live event in Shenzhen:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the most momentum coming out of this week's SmackDown episode - new #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 44% voted for Sami & Kevin while 23% voted for Benjamin & Gable, 17% for Corbin, 6% for Orton, 6% for Becky and 4% for Nakamura.

- Stephanie McMahon is representing WWE at Fortune's 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. As seen below, Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a "Power of Pushing Your Limits" theme, according to the Fortune MPW website.
















