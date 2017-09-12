|
Stephanie McMahon took to Facebook Live this afternoon with Cathy Kelley to discuss The Mae Young Classic and tonight's live finale with Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. Video from their chat can be seen below. The video starts off with Stephanie introducing Linda Jane, who has designed a number of WWE fashion dolls for Mattel. Linda reveals the first doll of WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young, complete with a crown and robe.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Mae Young Doll, Red Carpet Video and Photos from Las Vegas
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 6:54:33 PM
You can watch the Red Carpet Special for tonight's Mae Young Classic finale below. Remember to join us for live coverage of the finals, featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler, tonight after SmackDown goes off the air.
Below are shots of the Mae Young doll on the red carpet, along with the cast of Netflix's "GLOW" series:
