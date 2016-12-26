LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Responds to CM Punk Chants, Main Event Matches, Shining Stars
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2016 - 11:13:23 PM
- WWE did not upload a RAW Pre-show for tonight but below is video of The Shining Stars trying to con WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund until Bo Dallas and Darren Young show up, which led to the tag match on RAW that never got going:



- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado
* Titus O'Neil vs. Darren Young

- As seen on tonight's RAW from Chicago, Stephanie McMahon opened the show and was quickly met with CM Punk chants from the crowd. Stephanie responded:

"If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you'd last one second longer than Punk did."

Stephanie was referring to Punk losing his UFC debut to Mickey Gall in 2 minutes and 14 seconds earlier this year.

