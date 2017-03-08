LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Nominated, Fans on WWE's Modern-Day Rick Rude, Gallows and Anderson
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 11:15:21 AM
- In the video below, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson play "One Word" with Jonathan Coachman and discuss several legendary tag teams, from Demolition to The New Age Outlaws.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is the closest to a modern-day Rick Rude, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. As of this writing, 41% voted for Dolph Ziggler while 18% voted for other, 16% voted for Fandango, 16% for Cesaro and the rest for Tyler Breeze.

- Stephanie McMahon has been nominated for a Cojone Award, which "recognizes marketers who have disrupted the status quo and who embrace the role of the modern marketer." The winners will be revealed at SXSW in Austin, Texas this month. Stephanie tweeted the following on the nod:




    		•