LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Makes Powerful Women List, Arn Anderson Hosting Seminar, WWE Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 12:10:13 PM
- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video with Superstars beating up the parents of their rivals:



- WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be hosting a special training seminar on Friday, July 21st in Cleveland, Ohio for the AIW promotion. The $100 seminar is limited to 25 participants. E-mail aiw@aiwrestling.com for more information.

- WWE announced the following:

Stephanie McMahon featured in Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports list

Adweek recognized WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon as one of the 35 most powerful women in sports in its second-annual list for WWE’s focus on female competitors.

“ ‘Divas’ are dead, and ‘superstars’ are born, thanks to McMahon, who retired the old-school name for WWE’s women grapplers and replaced it with the same title ‘superstars’ given to the sport’s male competitors,” Adweek contributor T.L.Stanley wrote.

Stephanie, who also appeared on the 2016 list, is featured alongside such sports luminaries as Lisa Borders, president of the WNBA, Dawn Hudson, chief marketing officer of the NFL, and Kim Ng, SVP of baseball operations for MLB.

To see the full list, visit Adweek.com. The latest issue of Adweek is available now.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Carmella Hypes MITB, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, Sasha Banks on The Revival's Return, Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho

  • Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Akira Tozawa's Look

  • Photos of Former WWE Divas Backstage at RAW, Sheamus and Actor Talk Upcoming Movie (Video)

  • Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, The Ball Family Backstage Video, No Mercy Details

  • Finn Balor & The Hardys Video, What Happened After RAW, Baron Corbin - LaVar Ball

  • Rapper Says He's Had Talks with WWE (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match Note, Bruno Sammartino

  • Stephanie McMahon Makes Powerful Women List, Arn Anderson Hosting Seminar, WWE Top 10

  • WWE Stars Send Wishes for Eid, Ric Flair Shops for Sneakers (Video), The Revival

  • New Gym Episode from John Cena, Big Pop for WWE NXT Referee, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor




    		•