Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon & Kurt Angle on The Rumble, The Hurricane Video, Road to WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 1:38:34 AM
- Below is video of Charly Caruso talking to "The Hurricane" Shane Helms after his quick Royal Rumble appearance on Sunday. Helms says the WWE Universe spoke to him again and as soon as the music hit, the signal went up and it said stand back as the Universe knew a hurricane was coming. Helms tells Cathy to always remember through howling winds and pouring rain, all evil shall fear The Hurricane.



- WWE posted this new promo for The Road to WrestleMania 34 on the WWE Network - RAW's Elimination Chamber on February 25th, SmackDown's Fastlane on March 11th and the biggest show of the year on April 8th.



- RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following on the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, which were won by Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka. As noted, Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is the only official match for WrestleMania 34 as of this writing.










