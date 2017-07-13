LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon Honored at Awards (Photos), Goldberg at Indie Event, Samoa Joe
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 11:33:19 AM
- WWE posted this video of Samoa Joe before and after his Great Balls of Fire loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar last Sunday. As noted, Joe will face Roman Reigns on Monday's RAW with the winner going on to face Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam.



- Maryland Championship Wrestling sent word that Bill Goldberg will be appearing at the 2nd annual MCW Tribute to the Legends event on Saturday, September 30th in Joppa, MD. There will be free admission to a legends convention with the purchase of tickets to the wrestling show. Visit twitter.com/mcwwrestling or facebook.com/mcwprowrestling for more information.

- Stephanie McMahon was honored at ESPN's third annual Sports Humanitarian of the Years Awards on Tuesday night, receiving a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award. She received the award along with the Orlando City Soccer Club and the Ross Initiative In Sports for Equality. She tweeted the following from the event, where she spent time with Ronda Rousey:




    		•