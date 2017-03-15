LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Stephanie McMahon Games, Fans on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, Paige's Instagram
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 12:20:58 PM
- Stephanie McMahon plays Streets of Rage 2 with Xavier Woods in this new video to celebrate 1 million subscribers to his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they believe Roman Reigns will retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. As of this writing, 40% voted, "No. Not only will Reigns not end The Undertaker's career, he won't win the match." 34% went with, "No. Reigns may win the match but it won't be the end of The Deadman's career." The rest voted, "Yes. The Big Dog will end The Phenom's in-ring career."

- Paige finally has control of her Instagram account after it was apparently taken over a few months back. She posted the following today:




